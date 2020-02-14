'New Decade, New RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore unveils new logo ahead of IPL 2020

Two days after removing the profile pictures and posts from their various social media handles, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday finally unveiled their new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise shared a short video, revealing the new logo ahead of the upcoming season.

"THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold," the RCB official Twitter handle wrote along with the video of their new logo.

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

The development came after the RCB removed profile pictures from their official Twitter handle and Facebook account besides also deleting all the posts from the team’s official Instagram account on Wednesday.

Earlier, there were speculations that the RCB's move came as they are likely to replace the word ‘Bangalore’ with ‘Bengaluru’ ahead of the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, which is slated to take place from March 29.

However, the franchise owners had not made any official statement regarding the same.

Notably, the RCB have never managed to clinch the title in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.