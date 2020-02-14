हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

'New Decade, New RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore unveils new logo ahead of IPL 2020

Notably, the RCB have never managed to clinch the title in the IPL. 

&#039;New Decade, New RCB&#039;: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveils new logo ahead of IPL 2020
Image Credits: Twitter/@RCBTweets

Two days after removing the profile pictures and posts from their various social media handles, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday finally unveiled their new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise shared a short video, revealing the new logo ahead of the upcoming season.

"THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold," the RCB official Twitter handle wrote along with the video of their new logo.

The development came after the RCB removed profile pictures from their official Twitter handle and Facebook account besides also deleting all the posts from the team’s official Instagram account on Wednesday.

Earlier, there were speculations that the RCB's move came as they are likely to replace the word ‘Bangalore’ with ‘Bengaluru’ ahead of the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, which is slated to take place from March 29.

However, the franchise owners had not made any official statement regarding the same.

Notably, the RCB have never managed to clinch the title in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.

Tags:
IPL 2020Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreVirat KohliCricket
Next
Story

Lack of experience in squad led to Sandpaper Gate Fiasco: Ricky Ponting

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Blame game starts amid Congress leaders after debacle in Delhi poll