New Home Of MS Dhoni's CSK Ahead Of IPL 2023: BCCI Shares Video Of Renovated Chepauk Stadium

MS Dhoni's IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing home games at brand new MA Chidambaram cricket stadium in Chennai.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, the iconic stadium was renovated. The new-look Chepauk appears beautiful in the video shared by BCCI. "A brand new avatar of Chepauk! Take an exclusive tour of the brand new dressing room at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with #TeamIndia," wrote BCCI on their Twitter handle. Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium is also likely to host host some of the matches of the ODI World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to take place in India in months of October and November. 

Take a look at brand new MA Chidambaram stadium below:

Chepauk is also home to MS Dhoni's IPL side Chennai Super Kings. The home turf of CSK is ready to welcome the franchise after a gap of 3 years.

Chepauk also hosted the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in which the tourists won the toss and decided to bat first. A shocker then was thrown by Aussie captain Steve Smith as he said David Warner was fit to play. However, Warner did not come out to open the innings. Aussies opted for Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh as openers, who have done a brilliant job up at the top for the Australia in this series. 

