New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NYS vs BT T10 match online and on TV?

A star-studded New York Strikers team led by former West Indies and Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard will open the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 season with a game against Shakib al Hasan’s Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 23). The Strikers are making their T10 League debut this season.

Apart from Pollard, the side also features former India all-rounder Stuart Binny, who recently retired from international cricket. Stuart’s father Roger Binny is currently the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Apart from Binny, the Strikers also feature the likes of former England captain Eoin Morgan, Ireland opener Paul Stirling and West Indies players like Akeal Hossain, Andre Fletcher and Romario Shepherd.

Bangla Tigers finished in third place along with Team Abu Dhabi in the 2021-22 edition. Bangladesh T20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team, while Hazratullah Zazai and Benny Howell are the proven performers in the T10 format which also feature West Indies opener Evin Lewis.

Ahead of Wedneday’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 1 between New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers, check all the livestreaming details below…

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers will begin at 5.30pm IST.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel can I watch Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers will be televised on Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex SD & HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 between New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinemas for free in India.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 1 New York Striker vs Bangla Tigers Predicted 11

New York Strikers: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Stuart Binny, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, Akeal Hosein

Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Rohan Mustafa, Lewis Gregory, Joel Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Jake Ball