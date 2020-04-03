New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn bids adieu to cricket

Former New Zealand batsman and experienced Northern Districts player Daniel Flynn has bid adieu to the game, thus calling time on his 16-time long competitive career.

Announcing the news,the 34-year-old--who has appeared in 49 international games for the Black Caps--said that representing his country was his ultimate dream and that he feels immense satisfaction to have managed to achieve the same.

"Representing your country is the ultimate for any cricketer; it's what you dream of as a kid, so to have achieved it is something I look back on with immense satisfaction.The people I've played alongside throughout my career stand out for me; they're not just good cricketers, but good people, who I've learned plenty from both on and off the field," the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website quoted Flynn as saying.

Flynn further added that winning trophies for Northern Districts will always remain a special part of his cricketing career.

"Winning trophies for Northern Districts alongside these guys was always special, and those are memories that I will never forget," he added.

Flynn, who made his international debut for the Black Caps against England in 2008 at Lord's, has appeared in 24 Tests, 20 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20Is during his international career. He amassed a total of 1,325 runs across all three formats of the game.

The former New Zealand batsman, who played his last international match during Test series against South Africa in 2013, has also played 135 first-classes matches--most of them for the Northern Districts.

Flynn finished with a total of 7,815 runs, including 21 centuries. He finished second on the list of highest run-getters in first-class games for Northern Districts with 6,265 runs.