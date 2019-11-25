New Zealand Cricket tenders apology to Jofra Archer after racial abuse from spectator

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said that they would issue an apology to England fast bowler Jofra Archer for the racial abuse which he faced from a member of the crowd during the first Test of the two-match series between the two sides at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Archer had revealed that he was subjected to racial abuse while batting on the fifth and final day of the Test--which was his maiden match in the longest format of the game outside England.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team. [T]he crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy [sic]," the 24-year-old wrote on the social networking site.

Besides Archer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had also confirmed that the incident took place when Archer was walking off the field to the pavilion after being dismissed for 30 by Neil Wagner.

The NZC quickly tendered an apology to Archer before also vowing to increase vigilance in the second and final Test, which is slated to take place from November 29 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

"[NZC] will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui," the country's cricket board said

"It will contact Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton," the NZC added.

England slumped to a crushing defeat by an innings and 65 runs in the first Test to go down 1-0 in the two-match series.