New Zealand cricketers brutally troll England after EURO 2020 final defeat

As Italy lifted the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday night after defeating hosts England, New Zealand cricketers Jimmy Neesham and Scott Styris took a cheeky dig against the Three Lions.

The duo's were quick to react to the outcome of the exciting final, which saw England go down 2-3 in the tiebreakers (penalty shootout).

Both Styris and Neesham made reference to the finals of the ICC 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand, which Eoin Morgan and co. won on the basis of a boundary rule, despite both the sides scoring equal runs in the mandatory 50 overs and Super Overs.

Here is what they said:

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? #joking — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 11, 2021

This was Italy's first continental title since 1968, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocking two spotkicks after the conteste ended at 1-1 following the extra time. The young goalkeeper saved shots from newly-recruited Manchester United player Jadon Sancho and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Meanwhile, another United player Marcus Rashford hit the post.

Italy, have now won five and lost six of their 10 major tournament shootouts, including one win and one loss in World Cup finals, while England’s dismal record now reads seven losses from nine.