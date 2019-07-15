New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern jokes about being 'traumatised' after World Cup defeat against England

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday stated that she was 'traumatised' following the country's defeat in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against England at Lord's, London on Sunday.

"I think probably like a lot of New Zealanders I'm still feeling quite traumatised by that match," she said as quoted by Radio New Zealand.

"But regardless of that final outcome I just feel incredibly proud of the Black Caps, and I hope every New Zealander does because they played remarkable cricket," Jacinda Ardern added.

She further expressed a sense of pride following the excellent performances of New Zealand in the tournament on Instagram and congratulated England on the triumph.

"That was undeniably an incredible game. I think as a nation we all aged a year in that super over. Congratulations to England. And to the Black Caps, I feel nothing but pride. What a team," said the post.

New Zealand recorded their second successive defeat in a Cricket World Cup final following their loss against England, In 2015, New Zealand were defeated by Australia in the final of the showpiece event. The Black Caps faced defeat against England on Sunday despite scoring the same number of runs as their opponents in the super over but the hosts were declared winners on the basis of numbers of boundaries scored. It is to be noted that England have hit six more boundaries than New Zealand in their allotted quota of 50 overs.