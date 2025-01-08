New Zealand’s Martin Guptill Retires From International Cricket

One of the greatest cricketers that New Zealand has ever produced, Martin Guptill has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 38. In a 14 year long career, the right hand batter played 367 matches across all formats for New Zealand. He also smashed 23 international centuries.

Guptill ends his career as New Zealand’s leading T20I run-scorer, with 3,531 runs in 122 matches. He also collected 7,346 runs in the ODI format and is standing at the third spot in the list of highest run getters in 50 over format after Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

Back in 2009, Guptill made his ODI debut and became the first Blackcaps’ batter to score a century in his first game.

“As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country. I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys”, Guptill said.

“I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O’Donnell, who has coached me since the Under 19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career.

“A special thanks must also go to my manager Leanne McGoldrick - all of the work behind the scenes never went unnoticed and I’ll be forever appreciative of all your support.

“To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy – thank-you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You’ve been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful.

Talking about the Tests, the owner batter made 2,586 runs in 47 matches. In his three Test centuries, he made 189 against Bangladesh in 2010, 109 against Zimbabwe in 2011, and 156 against Sri Lanka in 2015.