New Zealand to begin home summer with T20Is against West Indies in November

The New Zealand men's cricket team will begin their home-packed international cricket schedule with a three-match Twenty20 International series against West Indies, beginning November 27 at Eden Park.

Following the series between the two sides in the shortest format of the game, New Zealand and the Caribbean side will lock horns in a two-match Test series from December 3 to December 15.

The Test series between the two sides will be a part of the inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

Besides West Indies, sports fans will also look forward to the arrival of Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in New Zealand for the the latter's 2020-21 summer.

New Zealand will square off with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series from December 18 before the two sides will lock horns in two Tests, including a Boxing Day match at Mount Maunganui.

The opening Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval will be the eighth Boxing Day Test in New Zealand and the first since New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in 2018.

Australia are most likely to arrive in New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in February before the Black Caps will play a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against Bangladesh, beginning in Dunedin on March 21.

Though New Zealand's series against Australia and Bangladesh are pending government approval, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White expressed confidence on getting the green light in due course.

"Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons – international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times," the NZC official website quoted White as saying.

It is to be noted that New Zealand are currently standing at the fourth spot in the ICC Test Match Championship table and the Black Caps will surely look to put up a strong performance in each series in order to enhance their chances of qualifying for the final, scheduled for June 2020.