New Zealand tour an ideal preparation ahead of 2019 World Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim believes that the upcoming tour to New Zealand will surely serve as an ideal preparation for his side ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, which is slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three-match ODI series against New Zealand from February 13 at McLean Park. The limited-overs series will be followed by three Tests between the two sides.

Reflecting on the same, Mushfiqur admitted that the Black Caps would definitely pose a great challenge to them considering the fact that they had fought pretty well against India recently.

"It will be a difficult challenge in New Zealand.India won the ODI series but New Zealand fought really hard. They have a really good bowling attack but I believe that our team will do well," ESPNcricinfo quoted the 31-year-old as saying.

Recalling Bangladesh's last tour to New Zealand, Mushfiqur pointed out that similar conditions to England, high-scoring games and a quality bowling attack are what he expects his side will come across in Napier, Christchurch and Dunedin.

"We ran them close in two (out of three) ODIs on our last New Zealand tour, in Nelson and Christchurch. If Mosaddek and I had batted for longer, things would have been different. It will be the ideal preparation ahead of the World Cup. There may be high-scoring matches. If we can overcome those challenges, it will only help us for the future,"he stressed.

It is to be noted that Bangladesh are yet to beat New Zealand in an international match at the latter's home turf. They played their last ODI series in mid-December in 2018 when they defeated West Indies by 2-1.