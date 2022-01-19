हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Zealand tour of Australia 2022 postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

New Zealand tour of Australia scheduled from January 24 to Febuary 9 has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols, confirmed by both countries cricket boards. 

New Zealand tour of Australia 2022 postponed due to Covid-19 protocols
Source: Twitter

New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty over when the visitors would be able to return home due to COVID-19 protocols, the cricket boards of both countries said on Wednesday (January 19). The tour, scheduled for Janurary 24-February 9, comprised three one-day internationals in Perth, Hobart and Sydney and a solitary Twenty20 match in Canberra. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Cricket Australia (CA) said they were discussing when the fixtures could be played.

"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers," NZC Chief Executive David White said.

"NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand in the hope that might be more achievable for the government. Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this." NZC and CA said discussions were continuing over when the postponed fixtures will be played.

CA said ticket purchasers would be refunded and it will confirm the schedule for the team's T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka next month as soon as possible.

Australia are scheduled to play five T20s against Sri Lanka from Febuary 11. "We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone," CA CEO Nick Hockley said.

