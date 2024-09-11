New Zealand vs Afghanistan Historic Greater Noida Test Can Still Avoid Draw And Produce A Result- Find Out How

NZ vs AFG: The only Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground is making headlines, but not for the expected reasons. After three days of non-stop rain and an unplayable outfield, cricket fans fear the historic match might end in a draw. However, there’s still a possibility for both teams to reach a result if the captains take a bold step inspired by an infamous incident from the year 2000.

No Play For Three Days Due To Rain And Wet Outfield

The first two days of the match were entirely abandoned due to a wet outfield. On Day 3, persistent rain meant the umpires called stumps before play could even begin. With only two days left and a large portion of the match lost, the contest seems likely to end in a disappointing draw unless drastic measures are taken by both teams.

A Possible Solution: Forfeiting Innings

A potential option to avoid a draw would be for the captains of both teams to agree to forfeit one innings each, reducing the match to a two-innings affair. This unusual move could create a chance for an exciting contest, provided that the weather permits play. This scenario, though rare, has happened in the past.

The Famous Cronje-Hussain Incident in 2000

A similar situation unfolded during the fifth Test between England and South Africa in January 2000. After rain washed out three days of play, South Africa's captain, Hansie Cronje, proposed an extraordinary solution to England's Nasser Hussain. Both teams forfeited one innings, and England were set a target of 249 runs to chase on the final day. England successfully chased down the target, winning by two wickets.

However, the incident later became tainted when Cronje admitted he was involved in match-fixing and had been influenced by a bookmaker to create a result, tarnishing what had been seen as an exciting and innovative solution.

Could New Zealand And Afghanistan Follow Suit?

With the current match between New Zealand and Afghanistan heading toward a similar situation, the teams could take inspiration from the Cronje-Hussain match this time, ensuring that it’s done with integrity and for the spirit of the game. If both teams agree to forfeit one innings each, fans could witness an engaging contest that produces a result, saving the historic Test from a dull draw.

Law 15: Forfeiting Innings

As per MCC’s Law 15.2, a captain is allowed to forfeit one of their team’s innings before it begins, and the innings is treated as completed. In 2000, South Africa forfeited their second innings after England declared their first innings without facing a ball. This legal maneuver could potentially be used in the current Test to allow for a more competitive finish.

Rain May Still Be The Ultimate Decider

Even if New Zealand and Afghanistan decide to forfeit innings to bring excitement back to the game, the weather forecast does not look promising. Predictions for the remaining two days show more rain on the horizon, which could ultimately rob fans of any possibility for play or a result. Both captains will have to consider the forecast before making any decisions on forfeiting innings.