New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch NZ vs AFG Live in India

New Zealand take on Afghanistan in their last match of the T20 World Cup Super 12s. The Black Caps cannot afford to lose this match as an Afghanistan win will give hope to India and diminish their chances in the tournament.

Afghanistan too will look to play their best cricket as they need to beat New Zealand by a huge margin to stay afloat in the tournament. Their chances of qualifying are miniscule but they would still want to give themselves the best chance to win this match and at least finish on a high.

They have played some really good cricket barring the game against India when they were completely outplayed.

Good news for Afghanistan is that their ace spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be back and he can create some problems for New Zealand. Afghanistan will reply heavily on the spin trio of Mujeeb, Rashid Khan and captain Mohammad Nabi.

New Zealand will have to make a choice of whether they want a batting heavy XI or a bowling heavy side. Afghanistan are not great chasers in this format so they will look to bat first and defend the total. Hence, toss becomes crucial in this regard.

Expect a close contest as New Zealand have not played very good cricket in this competition so far. If Afghanistan's batter can step up, we might have a great match in our hands.

Needless to say, India will be watching the game. And by 'India', we mean the players and the whole nation as they will be rooting for an Afghanistan win. If Afghanistan win today, India's road will be cleared. They will need to beat Namibia on 8 November, possibly with a big margin, to enter the semis.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan begins on November 7 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.