ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

New Zealand lock horns with Australia in the 37th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Saturday. New Zealand were defeated by six wickets in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Pakistan. 

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand take on Australia in the 37th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Another high-octane clash in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is on the cards as two top contenders for the coveted trophy - New Zealand and Australia - are set to square off at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Presently, both Australia and New Zealand are comfortably placed in the points table. While defending champions Australia are the only team to have booked a semi-final berth, the Kiwis, who are placed third, are a point away from it.

Overall, after the much anticipated Indo-Pakistan rivalry got over, fans can expect another thriller on Saturday as it will be time for the Trans-Tasmanian rivalry.

Lineups: 

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff. 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. 

