New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I online and on TV?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Nurul Hasan's Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the tri-nation series that on October 9 (Sunday) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams started off their campaign in the tournament with losses to Pakistan. Bangladesh lost the first T20I on Friday while hosts lost to Babar Azam's side by 6 wickets on Saturday. Williamson was critical of his side's poor show, saying that they were not good enough on the day.    

"It was scrappy, there were some good bits but certainly was not polished. We were up against a quality opposition, Pakistan were very clincal and hit their targets with the ball. We wanted a couple of big overs to get to that big score but credit to them, they were very good. We certainly did not think it would be as wet – a learning for everyone I suppose [on the dew in the 2nd innings]. A little bit of both – not a surface where we could get an easy rhythm. Chappie [Chapman] came in, took that on and played an outstanding knock and tried to get the momentum we needed. We certainly pride ourselves in that area, we were not good enough with those skill sets [on the poor fielding from his side]," said Williamson in the post-match chat. 

"Hopefully a few learnings going into tomorrow night. The guys are feeling good, we know there will be a tough match tomorrow, a bit of homework to do, but looking forward to it," said Williamson

Here's everything you needed to know about T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) 

When will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be held on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will begin at 11:40 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I Predicted playing 11s

New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Bangladesh probable playing XI vs New Zealand: Nurul Hasan(w/c), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman

