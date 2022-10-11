New Zealand vs Bangladesh 5th T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN 5th T20I online and on TV?

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh, who have a big task ahead of them. They have played 2 matches in the series so far and have lost both the games. The manner of defeats is also something of huge concern for the Tigers. Babar Azam's Pakistan were quite clinical in the way they defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the 1st T20I and then in the 3rd T20I, New Zealand thumped them by eight wickets.

With World Cup so close, Bangladesh will be looking to improve from hereon. A win vs Black Caps on October 12 could be right start. Their problem is everywhere. The batting is not clicking and the bowling too has been sub-standard. All Bangladesh players need to step up collectively.

What does it mean to Ish Sodhi to reach the milestone of 100 T20I wickets? Hear from the spinner in the changing rooms at his newly adopted home, Hagley Oval. #NZTriSeries #StatChat pic.twitter.com/4S5vI79XjA— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 11, 2022

On the other hand, after starting off the series with a loss in hands of Pakistan, New Zealand bounced back in style with wins over Bangladesh and then Pakistan. Both the victories were dominant wins and that will give some confidence to New Zealand going into the World Cup. They too have some issues like other teams. One being the form of their captain Kane Williamson. His strike rate is another issue and some runs under the belt is the need of the hour for this which has a habit of making it to semi-finals of the World Cup easily.

Here's everything you needed to know about 5th match of T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN)

When will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be held on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The T20I Tri-Series 2022 5th match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill