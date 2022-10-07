New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I online and on TV?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the tri-nation series going on ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan got off to a good start in the series with a nice win over Bangladesh in th 1st T20I on Friday (October 7). New Zealand will have their task cut out against an in-form Pakistan, who may have lost the seven match series vs England at home but they are a quality side despite many weaknesses still prevailing in their best XI. One of the other headaches for New Zealand is the fitness of their all-rounder Daryl Mitchell who has a fracture hand and has been ruled out of the ongoing series. There is a big chance that he could be ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well.

"It's a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side. Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we're certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the Tri-Series. With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some time to consider Daryl's recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

One of the other concerns for New Zealand is the form of their captain Kane Williamson, who has not had a great year with the bat. He has had his struggled with the elbow injury as well. Blackcaps would be hoping their captain finds some form right before the mega event that begins in neigbouring country Australia this month.

Here's all you need to know about 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan:

What date will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK) 2nd T20I Tri-series match?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK)?

2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

2nd T20I match between New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) Predicted Playing 11:

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell