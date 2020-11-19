New Zealand, West Indies cricketers clear COVID-19 tests ahead of T20I series

A total of 20 New Zealand and West Indies players and support staff have cleared the second round of COVID-19 tests that took palce ahead of T20Is and Test series between the two sides.

The tests were reportedly conducted on the players who had arrived from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 14 and went into isolation.

The Black Caps took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the ten players and support staff each from New Zealand and West Indies sides have all returned negative in the second of the three coronavirus tests.

"The second of three COVID-19 tests for the ten New Zealand players and support staff, and the ten @windiescricket players and support staff currently in managed isolation, have all been returned as negative.#NZvWI," the tweet said.

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) further revealed that the two groups will undergo final tests shortly before they will leave 'managed isolation' on November 26 and join their remaining teammates in the bio bubble.

"The two groups will have their final tests on Day 12 and, results permitting, will leave managed isolation next Thursday, November 26. #NZvWI," the Black Caps added.

West Indies T20I skipper Kieron Pollard, Shimon Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, West Indies Test captain Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Oshane Thomas among others participated in the lucrative T20 tournament.

New Zealand and West Indies are slated to play three-match Twenty20I series and two-match Test series, beginning November 27 at Eden Gardens in Auckland.