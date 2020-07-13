New Zealand women's cricket team begins first training camp post lockdown

The players of the New Zealand women's cricket team have returned to action for their first training camp in Lincoln on Monday after the coronavirus pandemic put the game to halt in March this year.

The official Twitter handle of the White Ferns posted two pictures from the New Zealand's first post-lockdown camp which is currently underway.

The White Ferns revealed that the players from the Wellington cricket team, Canterbury Cricket and Otago cricket team have attended the first camp, while the players from Auckland Cricket, Northern Districts cricket team and Central Districts cricket team will return to camp next week at Bay Oval.

"We are back! Our 1st post lockdown camp is underway in Lincoln. Players from @cricketwgtn, @CanterburyCrick and @OtagoVolts are attending the first camp with @aucklandcricket,@ndcricket and @CDCricket players getting set for a camp next week at @BayOvalOfficial #CricketNation," the White Ferns tweeted.

Recently, all-rounder Sophie Devine was appointed as the new captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team on full-time basis, while Amy Satterthwaite was named as her deputy.

Devine will take up the role of full-time skipper of the New Zealand women's team with this split- squad training camps.

The duo's appointment came as the White Ferns look to prepare themselves for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup in 2021 in New Zealand early next year.

Meanwhile, top players of the New Zealand men's cricket team will also make a return to squad training at the country’s High Performance Centre in Lincoln this week for the first time since a prolonged break due to COVID-19.