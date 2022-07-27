NewsCricket
NZ VS SCO 1ST T20

THIS teammate of Virat Kohli smashes quickfire maiden ton vs Scotland, fans troll RCB for benching him

Allen was bought by RCB for a sum of Rs 80 lakh at IPL 2022 Mega Auction in February this year. However, he did not get a single game in IPL 2022, leading to fans asking the franchise why he is not being played. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Zealand vs Scotland 1st T20: NZ opener Finn Allen made most of his good form on Wedneday (July 27) when he smashed a quickfire ton vs Scotland in the first T20 at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. Allen smashed 101 off 56 balls that also included 8 fours and 6 sixes. His knock came at a blistering strike rate of 180.36. Allen has become the fifth New Zealand player to score a T20 hundred after Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips. His knock created a lot of buzz on social media, with some raising finger on Royal Challengers Bangalore for not giving him a place in the side during IPL 2022. 

Allen was bought by RCB for a sum of Rs 80 lakh at IPL 2022 Mega Auction in February this year. However, he did not get a single game in IPL 2022, leading to fans asking the franchise why he is not being played. Allen packs the punch at the start of the innings for New Zealand. In T20s, he strikes at the rate of 178.49 but it is also true that this is breakout innings on the international circuit.

On the match front, Scotland won the toss in the 1st T20 and opted to bowl first. Finn Allen soon took charge and smashed his ton. Martin Guptill too played well for his 40 off 31 balls, that included 4 fours and 2 sixes. Glenn Phillips (23), Daryl Mitchell (23), Jimmy Neesham (30) helped the Black Caps reach 225/5 in 20 overs. Neesham provided the finishing touches with 2 fours and 3 sixes to take the side to a massive total. Had he not been there, New Zealand may have struggled to go past the 220-run mark. Scotland need to chase down 226 to win the contest and go 1-0 up in 2-match series.   

