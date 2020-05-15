New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Ireland postponed due to coronavirus

Cricket Ireland has announced that the national side's home limited-overs fixtures against New Zealand have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to standstill.

The decision was taken after a ‘virtual’ board meeting took place on Wednesday to discuss a number of significant issues related to impacts on operations and events in 2020 from COVID-19.

Following the meeting, it was decided that the three-match T20I series and as many ODI matches between Ireland and New Zealand slated to take place between June 19 to July 2 have been postponed.

Reflecting on the same, Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom stressed that it had become impossible to go ahead with the New Zealand series as per schedule following the announcement of the Irish government on lifting of restrictions on May 1.

“It had become fairly obvious following the recent series of Government announcements in the Republic and UK that the New Zealand series was not feasible. We had also said previously that the fate of some fixtures could be dependent upon decisions by the travelling team’s government. That is what has happened in this instance – we were taking the recommendation to yesterday’s Board Meeting to postpone the series in any case, however, on the eve of the meeting New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contacted us to inform us that they could not travel. While of course it’s disappointing for the fans in Northern Ireland who I know were looking forward to the visit of the World Cup runners-up, given the circumstances we entirely understand NZC was left with no choice but to stay at home," Cricket Ireland official website quoted Deutron as saying.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White, on the other hand, said that the board is hopeful to reschedule the series between the two sides once the situation returns to normal.

“These are extremely difficult times for international cricket and we feel deeply for our friends in the northern hemisphere, whose season has been so badly disrupted. I know our players, support staff and BLACKCAPS fans were very much looking forward to the upcoming visit and are disappointed this decision needed to be taken. Hopefully, in brighter and less dangerous times, we can return and play the games that have been postponed," he said.

Meanwhile, Ireland's three-match ODI series against England scheduled to be played in England in September is under active discussion and likely to be moved from their original dates.

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had further suspended professional cricket in the country until July 1 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.