New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is with thumb injury

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match Twenty20I series against Sri Lanka due to a thumb fracture.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury ahead of his side's five-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the opening T20I at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Now, the scans have revealed that there is a minor fracture on middle joint of his thumb.

Reflecting on the injury, New Zealand coach Gray Stead said that it is diappointing to see Ferguson miss the T20I series after an impressive campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

"It's a shame for Lockie to have to miss this series, especially coming off the back of such an impressive World Cup campaign in England," the ICC quoted Stead as saying.

The national coach further confirmed that the New Zealand fast bowler would require at least four to six weeks of time to recover fully.

"The thumb has been put in a splint and is expected to take four to six weeks to recover; so we're optimistic he'll be available for the five-game T20 series against England, which starts on November 1 in Christchurch," Stead added.

New Zealand have not opted to name any replacement of Ferguson at this stage.

The second and third T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the same venue on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.