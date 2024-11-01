IND vs BAN: New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell believes the Indian team was taken aback by New Zealand’s dominant performances in the first two Tests of the series, played in Bengaluru and Pune. With comprehensive victories by eight wickets and 113 runs, New Zealand has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, securing their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil. This achievement marks the first time in 12 years that a visiting team has won a Test series in India, adding a momentous chapter to New Zealand’s cricketing history. Heading into the third and final Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, New Zealand now has the chance to make history by securing a 3-0 series sweep.

Reflecting on India’s reaction to New Zealand’s performance, Blundell told SEN Radio, “They’re a little bit shell-shocked. When we first came over, I think they had a slogan on TV saying five-nil for their home summer, or something along those lines. I’m pretty sure they wrote us off after our loss in Sri Lanka.” He added that India’s confidence at home may have contributed to their surprise as New Zealand “came out and competed and played some really good cricket to beat one of the best teams in the world.” According to Blundell, the Indian side appeared “a little bit shell-shocked in terms of what has happened.”

The win is a major morale boost for New Zealand, who arrived in India after a 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka. The success over India not only redeems their recent setback but has also filled the team with pride and optimism as they head into the final game. Blundell expressed confidence, saying, “What we’ve achieved here is pretty immense, it’s probably one of the biggest highlights of my career. We’re excited. We’ve got a possibility of beating them 3-0. But regardless of that, we’re pretty chuffed.”

Beyond this series, New Zealand’s attention also remains on the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). Blundell acknowledged that the team’s successful run in India serves as strong motivation as they prepare to host England in a three-Test series back home. “You’ve got the World Test Championship still on the line, that’s something that motivates us as well. But it’s going to be a challenge. India are probably hurting from this. But regardless of the result, we can go home with a pretty big smile on our faces,” he shared.

New Zealand’s two remarkable victories in India have left the cricketing world in awe and solidified their status as formidable competitors on any surface. As they approach the final Test, the visitors are poised to create history by aiming for a clean sweep, and they will take immense pride in their achievements, regardless of the outcome.