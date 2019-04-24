close

Nice to be back after missing games due to sickness: Harbhajan Singh

The Indian off-spinner picked up the two crucial wickets of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

File Image

The seasoned Harbhajan Singh is glad to be back in action after being laid low by health issues.

The Indian off-spinner picked up the two crucial wickets of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

"It's always nice to go out there in the middle, unfortunately I missed a few games due to sickness. My whole family was sick, in fact. Nice to be back, and really happy with the result as well," Harbhajan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Watson brought back memories of last year's IPL final with a blazing knock of 96 that has almost ensured a playoff berth for CSK.

Harbhajan said, "We would have liked to finish the game in the 19th over itself, but the boys were just testing our hearts. Somehow we have the tendency to take it to the last over. As long as we're getting the result, we're fine." 

"It's nice to see Shane Watson getting those runs under his belt. He's a serious player, last year he won us the final single-handedly, and this innings will boost his confidence."

He said it is always going to be difficult for visiting teams to beat them at the Chepauk.

"We always play well in Chennai, we know our conditions, and thanks to this beautiful crowd who come here to support the Chennai Super Kings. When teams come here, they have to play much better cricket than us to beat us," Harbhajan said. 

