Latest Cricket News: Nicholas Pooran Found Guilty Of Breaching THIS ICC Code Of Conduct In India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

West Indies' dynamic batsman, Nicholas Pooran, has found himself in the spotlight for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the intense second T20I clash against India in Guyana. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday that Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for his actions. This incident has shed light on the crucial role Pooran played in West Indies' victory, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The incident occurred following the review of an LBW decision in the 4th over of the India innings. Pooran criticized the umpires. pic.twitter.com/EDFOk4A7ce — Don Cricket _ (@doncricket_) August 7, 2023

The ICC's Decision and the Code of Conduct Breach

The ICC has taken a firm stance on maintaining the integrity of the game, and Pooran's actions were deemed a breach of the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct. Article 2.7 of the Code of Conduct pertains to public criticism concerning incidents during international matches. Pooran faced the consequences for openly criticizing the umpires' decision-making process following a review of an LBW call during the 4th over of India's innings.

Swift Resolutions and Demerit Point Addition

In a commendable move, Pooran acknowledged his mistake, sparing the need for a formal hearing. This immediate acceptance of the breach led to the swift implementation of penalties by match referee Richie Richardson and on-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid. Alongside the 15 per cent fine, Pooran also incurred one demerit point. This marks his first breach within a 24-month period, demonstrating his otherwise commendable conduct.

On-Field Heroics and Stellar Performance

While Pooran's disciplinary issue made headlines, it shouldn't overshadow his outstanding performance on the field. The second T20I saw Pooran stepping up to the plate with a masterful display of his batting prowess. Amid the high-stakes clash against India, Pooran delivered a game-changing knock of 67 runs off 40 balls. His remarkable innings played a pivotal role in West Indies' victory, propelling them to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Team Effort and Triumph Against All Odds

West Indies' triumph wasn't solely the result of Pooran's individual brilliance. The team faced early setbacks, losing wickets in the powerplay against India's formidable bowling attack. However, Pooran's partnership with fellow batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Shimron Hetmyer helped stabilize the innings. Ultimately, the heroics of the ninth-wicket pairing, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hossein, sealed a thrilling victory for the West Indies.

Looking Ahead: Third T20I Anticipation

With the series hanging in the balance, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the third T20I clash between West Indies and India in Guyana. The spotlight remains on Pooran as he seeks to further showcase his cricketing prowess and lead his team to another resounding victory. Cricket enthusiasts and fans of the sport alike are in for an exhilarating match as both teams gear up for a high-stakes showdown.