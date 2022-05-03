Nicholas Pooran replaces Kieron Pollard as West Indies white-ball captain

Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as West Indies' One-Day International (ODI) and T20 captain replacing Kieron Pollard, who retired from international cricket last month. Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday (May 3) announced that Pooran will lead the West Indies side for the T20 World Cup 2022 and ODI World Cup 2023.

Pooran has been Pollard's deputy for a year.

Pooran will now focus on preparing the side for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year and the ODI World Cup in India in October 2023.

BREAKING: Nicholas Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies Men’s ODI and T20I teams following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard. More below https://t.co/0kmQXtgupD pic.twitter.com/xyNYb9Imo0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 3, 2022

He has already led the team in Pollard's absence, a home T20 series win against Australia last year.

His first assignment will be in the Netherlands at the end of this month for three ODIs.

"I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket," Pooran said in a statement.

"This is, indeed, a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together. To be named captain is, indeed, the highlight of my career so far."

With PTI inputs