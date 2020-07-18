Nine Bangladesh cricketers set to resume individual training from July 19

More than three months after cricket was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, nine Bangladesh cricketers are all set to resume training with the first phase of individual practice sessions, beginning from Sunday.

After the first round of the the Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20, the game was interrupted in Bangladesh due to coronavirus lockdown on March 16.

Now, a total of nine players namely Mushfiqur Rahim (Dhaka), Imrul Kayes (Dhaka), Mohammad Mithun (Dhaka), Shafiul Islam (Dhaka), Syed Khaled Ahmed (Sylhet), Nasum Ahmed (Sylhet), Nurul Hasan (Khulna), Mahadi Hasan (Khulna) and Nayeem Hasan (Chattogram) will return to individual training across four different venues.

"Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna are the four venues for the first phase of the individual practice session," the BCB said in an official statement.

These four venues for the practice session have been prepared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board keeping in mind all the necessary safety protocols.

Meanwhile, access to indoor facilities or inside the BCB premises is prohibited in line with COVID-19 health advisory, .

Last month, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan had also resumed their respective training sessions, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to begin its training camp for the Men in Blue.