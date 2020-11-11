हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nita Ambani left embarrassed after hilariously crashing Mumbai Indians' player's interview, Watch here!

 Following Mumbai Indians comprehensive 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Final on Tuesday (November 10), a particularly hilarious incident took place post the game. Mumbai Indians players were celebrating their record-extending fifth IPL title win on the ground when this strange event took place. 

Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani was onto the ground,  thrilled by her side's second IPL title on the trot. She was seen congratulating all Mumbai Indians' players on the ground. At the same time, Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile were giving an interview to commentator Simon Doull. Not realising this, Ms Ambani came into the picture congratulating the two players. She could be seen in the video saying "Quinton!!...Congratulations.," shaking de Kock's hands after the big win.

Immediately afterwards and much to her dismay she saw the camera and asked de Kock: "are you doing an interview?" and when the keeper-batsman answered in the affirmative, she immediately took off in embarrassment. Even though Doull tried his best to call Ms Ambani back in front of the camera, she simply took off in awkwardness.

The viral video can be seen here: 

In the IPL 2020 Final on Tuesday (November 10), Delhi Capitals were restricted to just 156/7 from their 20 overs despite Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both scoring half-centuries. Trent Boult took three wickets against his former side (3/30).

In reply, Mumbai looked surefooted with their talisman Rohit Sharma leading them from the front -scoring 68 (off 51 balls). Ishan Kishan (33 off 19) saw the side home, Mumbai winning the game by 5-wickets.

