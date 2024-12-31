'Nitish Reddy Better Than Hardik Pandya': Sunil Gavaskar Hails Young All-Rounder After MCG Heroics

AUS vs IND: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Nitish Reddy, the young all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, as the ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Test cricket. In his recent column for Sportstar, Gavaskar highlighted Reddy's impressive performances in the ongoing IND vs AUS Test series, especially his maiden century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reddy’s knock, which came under immense pressure, not only saved India from the follow-on but also brought stability to the team in the first innings.

Gavaskar noted that Reddy has shown cricketing maturity beyond his years and appears well-suited to the demands of Test cricket. “Ever since the unavailability of Hardik Pandya for Test cricket, India has been looking for an all-rounder who can bowl medium pace and bat as well. Reddy’s bowling is still a work in progress, but as a batter, he is definitely better than Pandya was around the same time,” he wrote.

The cricket legend also reflected on Reddy’s debut in Perth, where he exhibited his ability to adapt to different match situations. Gavaskar emphasized that Reddy possesses a sharp cricketing mind and the temperament required for the longest format of the game.

Filling the All-Rounder Gap

India has struggled to find a reliable all-rounder in Tests since Pandya's departure from red-ball cricket due to injuries. Once an integral part of the Test squad, Pandya shifted his focus to white-ball formats, leaving a void in India’s lineup.

Reddy's emergence as a capable batter with potential in bowling seems to have resolved this lingering issue. His performances have not only drawn comparisons to Pandya but also established him as a player with the ability to contribute in high-pressure situations.

While Reddy’s batting has already impressed, Gavaskar cautioned that his bowling remains a work in progress. Despite this, the youngster’s ability to deliver in crunch moments and adapt to the rigors of Test cricket signals a bright future.

With India looking to build a balanced Test squad for the World Test Championship cycle, Reddy’s rise has come at the perfect time. His all-round abilities promise to add depth and flexibility to the team, potentially making him a mainstay in the Test setup for years to come.