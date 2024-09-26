Former India pacer Zaheer Khan came in support of Akash Deep to be India’s third seamer in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Indian team will go to Australia for a five-match series starting from November 22 as the two teams will fight with each other in a five-match Test series.

The Indian team management will look for the third pacer option if veteran speedster Mohammed Shami does not get fit. The Bengal-based pacer has filled the void of a third seamer for the first Test against Bangladesh and performed brilliantly, bowling a spell of 2/19 in five overs.

"There is no doubt about that. If you look at the Indian team's playing XI and there are talks about three seamers, Akash Deep is the third. So obviously when we talk about Australia, about that tour, we could see Akash Deep part of the team," said Zaheer on Cricbuzz.

Earlier, Akash Deep made his India debut in place of Jasprit Bumrah during the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. The 27-year-old pacer ended up scalping three wickets in the first innings, dismissing the likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope.

"Like how Siraj approaches it. He attacks the stump a lot fourth stump, off stump. The more deliveries you put around that on good length consistently, and it is important in the Test match level. Akash Deep has all of that and he showed he has that aggression needed for a pacer. He has good potential and if he gets chance, his self-belief will increase and he will contribute to the team,” he added.

As of now, he has played in two Test matches where he scalped five wickets at an average of 24.4 with best figures of 3/83. The young pacer will look to keep up his good form in order to seal a place in the Indian team for the series against Australia.