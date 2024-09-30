No Internation Matches In Kapur After Poor Mangement In IND vs BAN 2nd Test? Details Inside

The anticipation was palpable as fans flocked to Kanpur's iconic Green Park Stadium for the much-awaited second Test between India and Bangladesh. However, what transpired on Day 3 was a frustrating chapter in cricket history, as bright sunshine and a rain-free morning did nothing to salvage a day when not a single ball was bowled. The ongoing “washout” row has ignited debates over the stadium’s future as a host for international games.

An Unexpected Day of Frustration

After two days plagued by rain, hope was rekindled when the sun peeked through on Day 3. Yet, the match was called off due to a "wet outfield," leaving players and spectators in disbelief. Both teams were confined to their hotels, waiting as match officials conducted multiple inspections, only to declare the day lost after finding soggy patches on the field. Shiv Kumar, the pitch curator for the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), expressed his dismay, stating, “Everything was under control, but the match officials didn’t communicate effectively.” This lack of clarity left everyone frustrated, highlighting a significant lapse in management.

Inspections and Delays

Match referee Jeff Crowe led the inspections, checking the deep mid-wicket area near Pavilion C, which showed signs of waterlogging. Despite the dry pitch, the concern over the damp 30-yard circle continued to thwart any hopes of play. Ground officials revealed that the match officials insisted on waiting for natural sunlight to dry the field, which led to the delay of the next inspection until 2 PM. "We could have started the play if given the chance earlier," lamented a ground official.

As the hours ticked by, it became clear that the spectators’ patience was wearing thin. Many had traveled from distant parts of the state, only to face disappointment. One fan from Fatehpur voiced the collective sentiment, “We invest time and money to watch the match, but what we get is nothing.” This sense of disillusionment echoed through the stands as hopes for an exciting day faded into disappointment.

The Drainage Dilemma

This incident raises serious questions about the stadium's drainage capabilities. With just 35 overs bowled in the entire match, and Bangladesh precariously positioned at 107 for 3, the drainage system’s inadequacy came under scrutiny. During the previous day's rain, ground staff struggled valiantly to dry the pitch using sawdust, yet these efforts proved ineffective. Despite the hard work of over 75 groundsmen, the wet patches remained stubbornly in place, disappointing the thousands of eager fans in attendance.

The shadow of prior experiences loomed large. The recent Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand, which faced similar issues in Greater Noida, was fresh in everyone's memory. Such repeated failures call into question the suitability of Green Park Stadium as a venue for international matches.

A Call for Change

In light of the ongoing controversies, sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hinted that Green Park could soon lose its status as an international venue. Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, with its advanced infrastructure and track record of hosting successful matches, has emerged as a frontrunner for future events. Already known for hosting the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup, it appears set to take over the mantle.

With the upcoming Irani Cup game scheduled at Ekana Stadium, the UPCA faces mounting pressure to improve conditions at Green Park. The venue director, Sanjay Kapoor, had previously guaranteed a smooth five-day match, but the recent events have proven otherwise. Fans demand accountability and better facilities, emphasizing the need for the UPCA to prioritize the maintenance of this historic ground.