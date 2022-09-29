NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

'But Jasprit Bumrah will play IPL 2023': Team India fans troll MI pacer after he is ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022, check here

The news of Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the World Cup has upset the fans, who are blaming the board for not handling the best Indian pacer ahead of such an important tournament. Some even pointed fingers at Bumrah himself. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Jasprit Bumrah's stress fracture injury has broken the back of India's bowling lineup. His back injury could make him sit out of the park for at least six months and that means he won't be flying to Australia to take part in te T20 World Cup 2022. The fact that India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013 and that this upcoming World Cup was a big chance to end the trophy drought make this news even more upsetting. There has been no update on BCCI on how long Bumrah will take to recover from the injury yet. They however had tweeted out on eve of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa that Bumrah would miss the match due complain of back issues. 

The news of Bumrah getting ruled out of the World Cup has upset the fans, who are blaming the board for not handling the best Indian pacer ahead of such an important tournament. Some even pointed fingers at Bumrah himself. There were memes on how he would get ready on time before IPL 2023 comes around. Some were just plain rants on how Bumrah could have avoided this injury. Fans also feel India's World Cup campaign has already come to an end even before they could reach Australia to play the multi-nation tournament. With Ravindra Jadeja alreadyy out, fans feels Bumrah's ouster is a huge blow and finding replacements for them won't be easy at all. 

Take a look at how fans reacted after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022: 

There is also a heavy discussion on Twitter over who could replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's World Cup 2022 squad. Chances of Mohammed Shami making the cut are high. He is currently recovering from Covid-19 that he contracted before the Australia T20Is. He is also in the standbys. Here are the other possible replacements for Bumrah.  

