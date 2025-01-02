In a dramatic turn of events, it seems Rohit Sharma's leadership of Team India might come to an unexpected halt as the highly anticipated fifth Test against Australia draws near. With less than 48 hours to go before the match kicks off at the SCG, signs are pointing toward a surprising change in India’s playing XI, with Sharma potentially facing the axe.

Gautam Gambhir's Cryptic Response Fuels Speculation

As the tension surrounding the Indian team builds, head coach Gautam Gambhir's responses at Thursday’s press conference did little to clear the air. When asked directly whether Rohit Sharma would be a part of the team for the crucial Sydney Test, Gambhir's reply was telling: "We are going to have a look at the wicket and announce our playing XI tomorrow." Notably, when pressed further, Gambhir refused to provide any clarity, stating, "The answer remains the same."

This ambiguous stance, along with Gambhir stepping in for Sharma at a key event on Wednesday, added fuel to the fire. Reports of unrest within the Indian camp had already been circulating, and Sharma’s withdrawal from public duties only served to intensify speculation about his future in the squad.

The Slip-Cordon Puzzle: No Rohit Sharma in Drills

The most telling indication of Sharma’s potential omission came shortly after the press conference. During the team’s fielding practice at the SCG, Sharma, who has long been stationed in the slip cordon, was notably absent. In his place, Virat Kohli took up the first slip position, with KL Rahul shifting from third to second slip. Shubman Gill, who had been dropped in Melbourne, was also spotted practicing in the slip cordon under Gambhir’s watch. This shift, just hours before the team announcement, was a strong indication that Sharma’s role in the team might be under review.

The decision to alter the slip cordon—a position that Sharma has made his own since 2022—signaled a potentially significant change in India’s lineup. This maneuver was not just about testing fielding positions; it was about preparing the team for a scenario where the captain might not feature in the XI.

The Rohit Sharma Dilemma: Form and Leadership Under Scrutiny

Rohit Sharma’s performances in the series against Australia have been underwhelming, further complicating his position in the team. Despite being India’s leader, Sharma has struggled with the bat, making minimal contributions to the scoreboard. This, coupled with reports of internal tensions, has left the Indian captain vulnerable to criticism.

Gambhir, however, remains focused on the team-first ideology, emphasizing that every player’s role is dictated by the needs of the team. "It’s a team sport, and you need to play what the team needs you to do," Gambhir stated, indirectly addressing the growing concerns surrounding his captain’s position.

KL Rahul's Return to Opener Role and Shubman Gill's Resurgence

With the possibility of Sharma being dropped, the focus shifts to the composition of India’s batting lineup for the Sydney Test. KL Rahul, who had been demoted to the number three position during the Melbourne Test, is expected to return to the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is poised to take his place back at number three, a position he has held since 2023.

This reshuffling could offer the Indian team a much-needed boost, with both Rahul and Gill in strong form. Their partnership at the top of the order could prove to be a key factor in India’s bid to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Big Call: Who Will Lead India in Sydney?

While the changes in the playing XI seem inevitable, the question of who will captain India in the absence of Sharma remains unclear. Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain, is likely to take over the leadership duties if Sharma is indeed dropped. His previous leadership experience, coupled with his impressive performances with the ball, positions him as a natural leader for India’s final Test of the series.

Team India’s Likely XI for the Sydney Test

The latest developments point towards a few alterations in the Indian lineup. With Akash Deep ruled out due to a back injury, Prasidh Krishna is expected to step in. The team’s likely composition for the Sydney Test is as follows:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah (c)

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj