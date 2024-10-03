No Salary For Pakistan Cricketers From Last 4 Months; Is PCB Bankrupt?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself embroiled in yet another controversy, as reports surface about players not receiving their monthly salaries for the past four months. Adding to an already tumultuous year, this financial uncertainty has led to growing frustration among the cricketers. The situation raises concerns about the PCB's management, financial stability, and the impact it could have on the team’s morale ahead of crucial international tournaments.

Players Left in the Dark

According to Cricket Pakistan, the delay in payments stretches from July to October 2024. Players, including prominent figures like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, have not received their contractual salaries during this period. Despite repeated reminders to the PCB, there seems to be little clarity on when the payments will be made. This financial strain has left the players in limbo, adding to the pressure of navigating an already challenging cricket season.

One player, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed his discontent, stating that the board's indecisiveness on central contracts and payment delays is affecting the entire team. "We have been patient, but it's tough to focus on the game when you don’t know when your next paycheck is coming," he shared.

PCB's Strained Finances

The PCB’s financial troubles are not just confined to player salaries. The board has also failed to clear dues related to sponsorship logos on players' jerseys. These delays have further aggravated the situation, leaving players questioning the board’s financial health. Speculations abound about whether the PCB is facing liquidity issues, especially after it reversed earlier decisions to reduce player compensations from their central contracts.

In 2023, the PCB had negotiated a central contract system designed to last until 2026, which included a three percent share from the International Cricket Council (ICC) revenues, in addition to enhanced salaries. However, a year into this agreement, the board’s mismanagement has led to delays, leaving players and fans alike wondering about the PCB's stability.

Babar Azam Steps Down as Captain

Adding to the team’s struggles, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has stepped down from his leadership role in white-ball cricket. Though his decision was reportedly based on personal reasons and the team's poor performance in the recent ICC tournaments, the timing aligns with the growing unrest over unpaid dues. Many speculate that financial frustrations might have contributed to the captain’s decision.

With less than six months to go before the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB is scrambling to restore unity and stability in the team. A fresh round of fitness tests has been introduced, with the PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, asserting that no player will be given a contract without clearing these assessments. However, this decision has only added to the players' stress, who feel undervalued by the board's stringent measures during such a sensitive time.

Impact on the Team’s Morale

The uncertainty surrounding payments and leadership changes has undoubtedly taken a toll on the team’s morale. Pakistan, a team known for its fighting spirit, is now battling challenges both on and off the field. The ongoing crisis comes on the heels of the team’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan failed to make an impact, further amplifying the pressure on the PCB to get its act together.

Fans have expressed their frustration on social media, with many questioning the PCB's handling of both player welfare and the team’s overall direction. The constant chopping and changing—whether it’s revising contracts, fitness tests, or leadership roles—has created an environment of instability.