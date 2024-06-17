Gary Kirsten, the head coach of the Pakistan T20 cricket team, commented on Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup group stage. He attributed the team's struggles to a lack of unity and fitness issues. Kirsten criticized the team's lack of mutual support among players and noted alarming fitness problems. According to a report, also cited by Cricket Pakistan, Kirsten observed a 'lack of mutual support among players unlike any he's encountered in his career'. He stated that players who show improvement will stay on the team, while others will be excluded.

Kirsten, who joined the Pakistan team just before the World Cup, also questioned some players' shot selection and skill set. The South African, who led India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title, expressed disappointment after the loss against India. He said, "Disappointing loss, that's for sure. I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into."

He added, "Decision-making. Maybe not so great decision-making. You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, decision-making at that point. That's the game. That's international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay."

Imad Wasim: This Is The Lowest Point Of Pakistan Cricket

Earlier, Imad Wasim, while acknowledging the team's elimination, emphasized their commitment to finish the tournament strong, particularly in their upcoming match against Ireland. "Yes, this is the lowest point. You can't go any lower than this. That's the fact," Imad lamented. He stressed the importance of playing with pride and dedication, despite the game being inconsequential in terms of tournament progress.

Pakistan's Early T20 WC Exit

The rainout match of USA vs IRE was a disaster for Pakistan. USA gained a point automatically, securing their spot in the Super 8s with five points. Pakistan stayed at four points, ending their chances of moving forward. Throughout the tournament, Pakistan's journey has been up and down. They showed flashes of brilliance mixed with moments of disappointment. Despite playing well in earlier matches, the washout was a harsh way to end their campaign. Pakistani players and fans will surely feel disappointed about what could have been if the weather had not disrupted their chances.

In 2010, Dhoni famously said that Kirsten was the best thing to have happened to Indian cricket. In 2011, India ended their 28-year wait by winning the ODI World Cup title.