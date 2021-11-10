हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan Cricket

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai husband Asser Malik is member of Pakistan Cricket Board, all you need to know about him

Malala Yousafzai with husband Asser Malik (Source: Twitter)

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education and also the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, has married Asser Malik in a low-key nikah ceremony in Birmingham.

Malala, who at age 17 became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, became a global celebrity when an assassination attempt was made on her in 2012 in retaliation for her activism when she was only 15. A bullet pierced her head and she was flown from Pakistan to Birmingham in a critical condition.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala tweeted.

Interestingly, Malala's husband, Malik is a general manager high-performance with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His Linkedin profile says that he is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry.

"Designed player development program for Multan Sultans. Currently serving as General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board," says Malik's Linkedin profile.

Asser has designed the player development program for Multan Sultans, a Pakistani professional Twenty20 franchise cricket team. According to his LinkedIn profile, Asser joined PCB in 2020.

He was also a managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand, according to ESPN cricinfo.

Malik did his schooling from Atchinson College in Lahore, Pakistan and he has a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Meanwhile, several celebrities and political figures took to social media to congratulate Malala.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we're wishing you a lifetime of happiness together."

Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the Nobel laureate, re-sharing the post on her Instagram story. "Congratulations @malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision (sic)!!"

