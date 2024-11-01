‘Nobody Expected’: Anil Kumble’s School Of Thought After Virat Kohli’s Run Out During IND vs NZ Third Test

Former India spinner Anil Kumble spoke about Virat Kohli’s run out on the first day of the third Test against New Zealand that is going on in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. After restricting New Zealand to just 235 runs in the first innings, India started batting and ended the day at 86/4 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant being unbeaten.

The Indian team lost three quick wickets as the visitors took control and Kohli’s terrible run-out was the icing on the cake. While talking to JioCinema, Kumble said, "You can't have this repeatedly happening in every game, so it's more than a concern at the moment. You had an opportunity to get inside with just one wicket down of Rohit Sharma. And then yes, Jaiswal gets out and the night watchman comes in and gets out first ball, then this (Kohli run-out)”.

"Nobody expected the run-out. This was certainly not something that you expect of Virat Kohli getting run out in the last over or last few minutes of a day's play. And it was something that he just hit the shot and then went straight for a run, which is suicidal," said Kumble.

Kohli decided to take a single despite the ball going straight to Matt Henry's hands. It was the second run-out for Kohli in the last two matches as he got out in a similar fashion in the Pune Test.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.