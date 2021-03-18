'Nobody questioned Jasprit Bumrah during Australia series': Pakistan's Amir on lack of support from management

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir hit back at his country's cricket team management panel, citing the example of Jasprit Bumrah. The 28-year-old in an exclusive interaction with Cricket Pakistan said that the Indian seamer received enormous support from his team management despite producing below-par performances.

“I think it is not the right mindset to look at performance of only four or five matches. If you remember, [Jasprit] Bumrah had only one wicket in 16 matches when he was playing Australia series but nobody questioned him because they knew that he is a match-winning bowler. That was the time they [Indian team management] should have supported him and they did that,” said Amir.

“You are given the job to help the player when he is not performing and not just discard him from the side. If it’s like this, then we should give you an entire team made up of players like Cristiano Ronaldo so that you can sit back and relax and do nothing,” he added.

Amir also confirmed that he has no intention of coming out of retirement to play international cricket, before adding that there are no conflict between him and the team management.

“I carefully looked at all my options and assessed the situation before taking the decision about retirement. I’m enjoying cricket and spending time with my family and currently have no plans about taking back my retirement,” he said.

“If it was only about my performance, I would have never taken the decision about retirement. But their [team management] statements about me regarding my retirement from Test cricket really hurt me. I have no personal issue with them as they are my elders and legends of the game,” he concluded.

The Pakistan pacer hung his boots from international cricket in December 2020.