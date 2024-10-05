'North Ke Players Ki Taraf Mera Dhyaan Nahi Hota': Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Backlash Over Controversial On-Air Comment During India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 WC Match

Former India cricketer and now commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, has found himself in hot water following a controversial remark during live commentary of the India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on Friday. While discussing the India women’s cricket team’s coaching staff, Manjrekar admitted he did not have in-depth knowledge about players from North India, a statement that sparked outrage on social media.

The controversy unfolded during a discussion about Munish Bali, India’s fielding coach and a former Punjab cricketer. While his fellow commentator mentioned Bali’s contributions, Manjrekar surprised viewers by confessing that he failed to recognize Bali.

"Sorry, I could not recognise him. North ke players ki taraf mera zyada dhyaan nahi hota (I don't pay much attention to players from North India)," said Manjrekar, a comment that immediately ignited backlash online. Social media users were quick to criticize the former cricketer, calling the statement biased and unprofessional, especially during an international match.

I've no interest in North Indian Cricketers

- Sanjay Manjrekar

New Zealand Defeated India by 58 Runs

Amid the commentary controversy, the game itself witnessed a strong performance from New Zealand, as they handed India a massive 58-run defeat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand's skipper, Sophie Devine, led from the front with an unbeaten knock of 57 off 36 balls, guiding her side to a competitive total of 160/4 in their 20 overs. Renuka Thakur Singh was the standout performer for India with the ball, returning figures of 2 for 27.

In response, India struggled to gain momentum and were bundled out for 102 in 19 overs. New Zealand’s Rosemary Mair was instrumental in India’s collapse, taking 4 wickets for just 19 runs. India's batting woes left them reeling, putting their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup in serious doubt.

India’s Road Ahead

India will now need to regroup quickly after this loss and focus on their upcoming encounters. They will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6, followed by a crucial match against Sri Lanka on October 9. Both games are must-win for India if they are to keep their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign alive. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team must bounce back from this defeat and navigate the upcoming matches with precision to make it to the knockouts.