Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NW vs DB T10 match online and on TV?

Northern Warriors will take on Delhi Bulls in Match 4 of Abu Dhabi T10 League today (November 24, Thursday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the city. There are many current and former stars in action tonight. Delhi Bulls will be led by West Indian T20 great Dwayne Bravo while he will get some assistance from former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh as well. Imad Wasim of Pakistan, who has a great CPL, will be there as his spin-bowling partner.

The fans must alos watch out South Africa's explosive batter Rilee Rossouw and Keemo Paul of West Indies. In the middle order, Australia's Tim David is there who can smash the ball out of the park at will.

On the other hand, Northern Warriors lack superstars. However, they cannot be counted out by any stretch of imagination. Wayne Parnell is a quality pacer in their attack as well as Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

In their last 5 encounters, Delhi Bulls have won 3 times while Warriors won twice.

Ahead of Thursday's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls, check all the livestreaming details below…

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will begin at 5.30pm IST.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will take place on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel can I watch Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will be televised on Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex SD & HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Match No. 4 between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinemas for free in India.