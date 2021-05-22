Nostalgic! Mohammad Azharuddin shares photo of bat with which he created world record

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin is well renowned for his batting masterclass but very few are aware about his grandfather's effort behind it.

Azharuddin, who played his first Test for India back in 1984 against England at Eden Gardens, announced his arrival in the international circuit with a historic feat, a record that still stands solid even after 30 years.

Azharuddin started off his international journey by knocking three consecutive centuries in his first three Tests.

On Saturday, the legendary India captain took to Twitter to share the photos of the bat that he used during the series and stated that the willow was hand picked by his grandfather.

"With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85. In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather," the former cricketer wrote in his tweet.

In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather. #FondMemories pic.twitter.com/ci8dkc5tzz — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 22, 2021

Azharuddin scored 110 off 322 balls in the first Test innings innings and played a 105-run knock in the second innings of the second Test played in Chennai. However, the knock came in a losing cause as twin double centuries by Mike Gatting and Graeme Fowler guided the visitors to a nine-wicket win.

Azharuddin completed the world record of smashing three hundreds in his first three Tests, when he scored 122 in the first innings of the third Test played in Kanpur. The first and the third Test ended in a draw.