Not Babar Azam, Virat Kohli Will Be Highest Run-Getter In IND Vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Says Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer made a big statement when he said that Kuldeep Yadav has been roped in by the Indian management into the squad to tackle the Pakistani batters. The 1992 World Cup winner feels that Pakistan batters are not at ease against wrist spin and that could be a reason Kuldeep, who is in good form, was take into the squad. went on to add that Kuldeep will also be the highest wicket-taker in the Ind-Pak fixture while Kohli will get the most runs in this match.

"I believe Virat Kohli will be the highest run-getter and will definitely give a key performance because of how well he does against them. Also, Pakistan’s bowling attack suits Kohli as well. I also think that Kuldeep Yadav will be the highest wicket-taker. And I believe Yadav’s inclusion in the team has been done keeping Pakistan in mind because they struggle against wrist spin," Raja said in a conversation on JioCinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

Babar is stylish batsman and has been a cricketing sensation with his immaculate technique and elegant stroke play. However, recent struggles have left fans and experts pondering what might be causing his dip in form. In a candid discussion, Raja delved into the probable reasons behind Babar Azam's struggle to put runs on the board.

Raja emphasized the need for Babar Azam to break free from the shackles of pressure that might be inhibiting his natural game. He pointed out that the young captain could be grappling with the weight of expectations, leading to a state of mental freeze, which has hampered his performance in recent matches. Raja's solution for Babar Azam was simple yet profound - a fresh mindset.

The former cricketer believes that for Babar Azam to regain his form, he must focus on the present, capitalising on the opportunity at hand, and backing himself to excel in crucial World Cup fixtures. It is a call to action that underscores the importance of a strong mental game in cricket, an aspect often overshadowed by discussions of technique and talent.

What makes Babar Azam's struggles more perplexing is his undeniable class and quality as a batter. His game is refined in all aspects, from technique to shot selection. However, it's the mental block, the fear of failure, that seems to have gripped him. Overcoming this mental barrier could be the key to unlocking his true potential and allowing him to flourish once again.