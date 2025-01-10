In the world of cricket, few players have left as indelible a mark as Yuvraj Singh. Known for his explosive batting and all-round brilliance, Yuvraj was a pivotal figure in India’s T20 World Cup 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. But despite his remarkable contributions, a darker chapter unfolded in his career after his battle with cancer. Robin Uthappa, a former teammate, recently shed light on the dynamics between Yuvraj and Virat Kohli, offering an explosive claim—did Kohli unintentionally cut short Yuvraj Singh's illustrious career?

Yuvraj Singh's Comeback and Struggles Post-Cancer

Yuvraj’s journey back to international cricket after his cancer battle was nothing short of inspirational. Diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung after the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj underwent chemotherapy and made an incredible recovery. His determination saw him return to the national team in 2012, but he faced an uphill battle. His fitness was questioned, and his performances on the field were inconsistent, leading to his exclusion from crucial tournaments like the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Despite these challenges, Yuvraj's hunger to return to the top was evident. When MS Dhoni handed over the reins to Virat Kohli, Yuvraj was hopeful that he could earn his spot in the squad under the new leadership. But, as Uthappa revealed in a candid interview, the dynamic between Yuvraj and Kohli's leadership style wasn't as smooth as expected.

The Leadership Divide: Kohli’s ‘My Way or the Highway’ Approach

Uthappa, who played alongside Yuvraj and Kohli, provided an insider’s perspective on what transpired behind the scenes. He explained that while Kohli’s leadership style was focused on setting high standards, it often left little room for exceptions. "Virat’s style of captaincy was different to the extent that you needed to reach his level," Uthappa remarked. "Whether it was fitness, eating habits, or agreeing with his methods, it all had to meet his standard."

The crux of Uthappa's claim revolves around the treatment of Yuvraj Singh, a player who had not only been instrumental in India’s World Cup victories but had also fought a battle with cancer. Despite his past heroics, Uthappa believes Kohli's leadership did not offer Yuvraj the leniency he needed to make a successful comeback.

"Take Yuvi Pa’s instance. The man beat cancer... and then when you become captain, you say his lung capacity has diminished," Uthappa explained. "Yuvraj requested a two-point deduction in the fitness test due to his recovery, but Kohli denied it. He passed the test but had a lean tournament, after which he was dropped completely. No one, including Kohli, entertained him after that."

Was Kohli’s Decision the Final Straw for Yuvraj's Career?

Yuvraj’s exclusion from the national team after his fitness struggles became a bitter pill for many fans and former players. His efforts to make a return were repeatedly thwarted, and eventually, he announced his retirement in June 2019. For many, the failure to accommodate a player of Yuvraj's stature, especially after his battle with cancer, felt like an injustice. Uthappa went further to draw comparisons between Kohli and Rohit Sharma, suggesting that Kohli’s leadership was more exclusive, while Rohit's approach was inclusive. “Virat was very ‘my way or the highway,’” Uthappa said, contrasting it with Rohit’s ability to elevate players and treat them with empathy.