Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag names THREE cricket stalwarts who helped him rectify his footwork

Virender Sehwag is renowned as one of the most destructive openers Team India or the sport has ever seen. The former India cricketer took the attack on opposition bowlers right from the word go and a set Sehwag would often mean trouble for the opposition side.

However, Sehwag, who has scored over 8000 runs in both the formats, believes it was the advice from these three cricket stalwarts that helped him come over his initial hiccups and explode to his fullest potential.

“There were many experts and cricketers in my early years of international cricket who used to point out my lack of foot movement, but none had any plausible suggestions to rectify it,” the 42-year-old said during the virtual launch of Cricuru, an experiential learning app aimed at redefining cricket coaching in the country.

However, the right-handed batsman credits the interactions with three former India players – Tiger Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth - that helped him to play more freely.

“They told me that rather than thinking about my footwork, I should start batting on middle or off-stump instead of taking my stance on leg stump. That helped me come closer to the ball. It improved my game, and credit goes to them,” added Sehwag.

Sehwag was also asked about Prithvi Shaw's approach, who despite being among the runs still remains a bit aloof from the selection radar. Sharing some words of wisdom for the 21-year-old, Sehwag said that the youngster should follow a mantra which helped him during his cricketing days.

“Suno sabki, karo apni… take advice from everyone, but do only what suits your game,” said Sehwag.