In a world where Bollywood and cricket often intersect, fans are always curious to know which cricketers their favorite celebrities admire. Recently, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday revealed her favorite cricketer, and it isn’t one of the current rising stars like Shubman Gill or Riyan Parag it’s none other than Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli. Ananya, known for her work in popular films like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli in a candid interview. The actress praised Kohli’s unmatched determination, discipline, and incredible achievements on the cricket field. According to Ananya, it’s not just Kohli’s on-field brilliance but also his leadership qualities and work ethic that make him her favorite cricketer.

Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world, has inspired millions with his aggressive style of play, consistent performances, and unparalleled passion for the game. Having broken numerous records across all formats, Kohli has become a role model not only for aspiring cricketers but also for people outside the world of sports. His influence extends far beyond the boundaries of cricket, as seen in the admiration he garners from Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli’s connection with Bollywood has often made headlines. Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, is a renowned Bollywood actress, and their relationship has been one of the most talked-about love stories between cricket and cinema. This adds a layer of fascination for Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, who admire Kohli’s persona both on and off the field.

As the Indian cricket team prepares for a busy season, with several major series lined up, including the much-anticipated India vs. Australia series and the upcoming ICC events, fans like Ananya Panday will undoubtedly be cheering on Kohli as he looks to add more chapters to his already illustrious career.

Virat Arrives In Chennai For India vs Bangladesh Test Series

Star India batter Virat Kohli arrived in Chennai ahead of the 2-match Test series between India and Bangladesh. He took a direct flight from London to Chennai as the Indian team regrouped for the big home Test season. Kohli arrived at the Chennai airport amid tight security in the early hours of Friday, September 13. The 35-year-old was in London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their kids, Vamika and Akaay Kohli, spending much-needed quality time with his family abroad.