Nothing hurts more than seeing people struggling for food: Virat Kohli

While the entire world continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that it is painful to see people struggling for a single meal during this difficult situation.

The 31-year-old's comments came during an Instagram live session with his Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) teammate and former South African captain AB de Villiers.

Among the variety of topics which they discussed, one of them was the struggle which the daily-labourers are facing amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kohli said that nothing hurts more than seeing these daily-wage workers--who work the entire day only to make sure there is enough food for the family--struggle for a single meal these days.

“Nothing hurts you more than seeing people struggling for a meal and as I said for the daily wage workers it was all about working one day and making sure there is enough food and then continuing the same cycle. There is no concept of saving or anything.Such are the challenges and reality of life for a lot of people and we must all respect that," Kohli told de Villiers.

The Indian skipper further said that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma try their level best to help the needy as much as they can at this difficult situation without expecting anything in return.

"We must all must help when we are in a situation when we can. Definitely, we should help.It is amazing you are thinking on the same line. You are doing same stuff. Me and Anushka are helping a lot.We have helped a lot as well.These are the things that you can do as human beings.It is not to get satisfaction for yourself but it is about understanding the other person situation in which they are at and helping them without anything in return.No expectation of any sort," he added.

De Villiers, on the other hand, too admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has made him realise the huge amount of hunger that exists throughout the world.

"Because of this pandemic, we have become more aware of the fact is the hunger which is there around the world. It is huge.I don't know how to deal with it.The people are suffering. They can't get food on the table.The kind of causes that are supporting to get those people food on the table.I cannot think of something more painful than not being able to feed your family. So, that will be my focus for the rest of my life.I will try to make difference. That's quite a big problem we have,” de Villiers said.

Meanwhile, de Villiers also said that he has decided to auction his and Kohli's bat and gloves from the 2016 IPL clash between RCB and Gujarat Lions in order to raise funds for the coronavirus relief.

De Villiers added that whatever money will be raised from the auction will be divided 50-50 for the COVID-19 relief both in India and South Africa.

Notably, Kohli scored a blistering knock of 109 while de Villiers smashed 129-run knock during the 2016 Green Day match.

Kohli and De Villiers were due to represent RCB in the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24.However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had postponed the tournament indefinitely earlier this month due to coronavirus.