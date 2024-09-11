‘Nothing Like The Red Cherry’: Yuzvendra Chahal In Elation After 5-Wicket Haul In County Championship Match

India’s veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was elated after he scalped a five-wicket haul for Northamptonshire in their County Championship Division 2 match against Derbyshire at the County Ground in Northampton. The wrist-spinner ended the game with the figures of 16.3-2-45-5, helping the Northants restrict their opponents to 165 in 61.3 overs.

Post getting bundled out for just 188 in their first innings, the Steelbacks took a small but vital lead of 23 runs riding on a brilliant spell from Chahal. The Haryana-based spinner also completed 100 wickets in first-class cricket.

Chahal was playing his 38th first-class match since his debut back in 2009 and reached the feat in the same game only. The star spinner snapped the wickets of Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, and Jack Morley.

After bowling a spell of his life, Chahal shared a picture on his social media handle where he was spotted showing the ball.

“Nothing like the red cherry”, Chahal captioned the post.

Nothing like the red cherry pic.twitter.com/laG4lwHwX6 — Yuzvendra Chahal (yuzi_chahal) September 11, 2024

Chahal also represented Gloucestershire and Middlesex, scalping only a wicket. Before that, Chahal picked up a five-wicket haul against Kent at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury in white-ball cricket. Despite performing well over the years, he has not got a chance to play for India in recent times. The wrist-spinner was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 but did not get a chance to play a single game.

In the upcoming India vs Bangladesh Test series, the Indian team management picked up the likes of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav as their spin-bowling options. Previously, Chahal became the first bower in the history of the IPL to collect 200 wickets. Ever since his India debut back in 2016, he has taken part in 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is.