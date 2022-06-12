Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has expressed disappointment over the hanging of BJP politician Nupur Sharma's effigy outside a mosque in Belgavi, Karnataka. The BJP spokesperson was terminated from the party for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Prasad said that he is unable to belives that something like this can happen in the 21st century. He also urged everyone to leave politics away and let sanity prevail.

"This is an effigy of Nupur Sharma hanging in Karnataka. Simply cannot believe that this is 21st century, India. I would urge everyone to leave politics aside and let sanity prevail. This is just too much," Prasad said in his first tweet on the issue.

Later, Prasad received many tweets asking why he is talking about this issue and not other problems or events. Replying to the tweets, the ex-cricketer said, "The whataboutery to this tweet is simply unbelievable. News channels along with justifiers and people indulging in whataboutery are significant contributors to the pitiful situation. This is not just an effigy By the way, but a threat to more than one person in no uncertain terms."

The whataboutery to this tweet is simply unbelievable. News channels along with justifiers and people indulging in whataboutery are significant contributors to the pitiful situation. This is not just an effigy By the way,but a threat to more than one person in no uncertain terms. https://t.co/xeLtajrvdB — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 12, 2022

Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.

