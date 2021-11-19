हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abu Dhabi T10 League

NW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:00 PM IST November 19

Source: Twitter

The Abu Dhabi T10 League starts on Friday, November 19 where the Delhi Bulls will take on defending champions Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Last year final will be this season's opening fixture and the Delhi Bulls will be looking to take revenge following their defeat last year against the Northern Warriors. Warriors defeated the Bulls by 8 wickets and won the tournament.

But Delhi Bulls are now a completely changed side as the likes of Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan, Moin Ali, Imran Tahir and Samit Patel have been introduced into the side.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will take place at 6:30 PM.

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 19th at 9:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

NW vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perrera

Batter- Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Rilee Rossouw, Kevin Lewis

All-rounders- Moin Ali, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers- Chris Jordan, Imran Tahir, Dominic Drakes

NW vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell, Abdul Bungalzai, Kennar Lewis, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan (c), Binura Fernando, Imran Tahir, Rayad Emrit

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Mohammad Hafeez / Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Gulbadin Naib, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein

NW vs DB Squads

Northern Warriors: Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.

Delhi Bulls: Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

