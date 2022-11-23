NYS vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NYS vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 in Abu Dhabi, 530 PM IST, November 23
The 2022 season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will open with a clash of debutants New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 23). The Strikers are led by recently-retired Mumbai Indians and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard while Bangla Tigers captain will be Shakib al Hasan.
Shakib’s Bangla Tigers just failed to reach the title clash last season and will be looking to go one step forward and try to clinch the crown this season. The Strikers, on the other hand, are making their debut in the T10 League this year.
Pollard’s side feature some powerhouse cricketers like former England captain Eoin Morgan, Ireland opener Paul Stirling and former India all-rounder Stuart Binny, who is making his T10 League debut this year as well.
Match Details
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 1
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date & Time: November 23 at 530 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Khel and Colours Cineplex and live streaming on Jio Cinemas website and app.
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Joel Clarke
Batters: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Eoin Morgan, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad
All-rounders: Benny Howell, Stuart Binny
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Jake Ball, Akeal Hossein
Captain: Andre Fletcher
Vice-captain: Mohammad Amir
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Predicted 11
New York Strikers: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Stuart Binny, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, Akeal Hosein
Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Rohan Mustafa, Lewis Gregory, Joel Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Jake Ball
